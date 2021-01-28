Bay athletics get helping hand from Shaquille O’Neal Foundation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Call it a helping hand from a man with a rather large hand!

The Bay High School athletics program getting a big assist from the man know simply as Shaq. Actually it’s the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation contributing some $12,200 to Bay athletics, via a grant that’s designed to help schools across the country, fight the financial effects of COVID on high school budgets. That official announcement of the grant to 23 schools made via Shaquille O’neal’s Instagram account Thursday. Bay A.D. Michael Grady the man who applied for that grant.

“I had to write a budget and use it for COVID specific things.” coach Grady told us Thursday afternoon. “And so we’re looking at things that you would use for sanitation such as wipes and masks for our players, and the students here at Bay High, not just the athletic department. And also for mops, brooms, and those cleaning materials that you would use on a daily basis. Which may sound like minor stuff, but when you’re talking about a school system, or an athletic department, those things are quite costly. And this allows us defray the costs from other areas.”

Grady says the especially great thing about this grant, it relieves pressure on the student-athletes themselves. He says in looking over their athletics budget for 2020, he and others realized those competing at Bay had contributed more than $60,000 towards the overall athletic budget. And again the help from the O’Neal Foundation, takes some of the pressure off the student athletes.

