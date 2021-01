PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local high school is one of the few across the nation to receive a grant from the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation.

The foundation picked 23 high schools across the United States to receive the grants. The money is to help with their athletic programs, financially burdened by the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.