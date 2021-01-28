Advertisement

Double homicide victims’ names revealed

Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two Panama City Beach homicide victims as Robert Shawn Fowler, 48, and Robert Keith Gilmore, 51. Both were from Georgia.

Just after 11 Tuesday night, Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to calls about an unresponsive man found at a home on the west end of Panama City Beach.

“They ended up making entrance into the residence and found another individual deceased inside the residence as well,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jason Daffin said.

Neighbors we spoke with did not want to go on camera but said the home on Del Mar Drive was often rented out to visitors, and was being renovated.

“The individuals that were found deceased were businessmen from Georgia that were renovating the house,” Daffin said.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the identities of the victims at this time and have not stated a motive. Investigators said they are working hard to bring justice to the families and peace of mind to neighbors.

“It appears it’s probably an isolated incident. It’s in the early stages so I can’t 100 percent say that, however, we will be out there in that neighborhood and we will be possibly traveling to other states and do whatever we have to do to stay after this until we get the end result,” Daffin said.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said the owners of the home were not there at the time, but have been notified of the situation.

When asked if any suspects of persons of interest had been identified, investigators said they were still putting the pieces together.

