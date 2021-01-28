Man arrested, accused of a kidnapping in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man has been arrested, accused of a kidnapping in the city of Springfield.

It happened on School Avenue Wednesday. Officers said a man pulled up to a woman and forced her into his car at gunpoint.

Springfield Police have arrested Geronimo Cornejo. They said he drove the woman to the Bay/Calhoun County line on Highway 20. We’re told he forced her out of the car after she called 911.

Cornejo has been booked at the Bay County Jail. He faces charges of Armed Kidnapping with Intent to Commit a Felony and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

