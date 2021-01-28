Advertisement

Merriam-Webster adds ‘second gentleman’ to its dictionary

‘Well, now it’s official’
Second gentleman is defined as "the husband or male partner of a vice president or second in...
Second gentleman is defined as "the husband or male partner of a vice president or second in command of a country or jurisdiction."(Source: MERRIAM-WEBSTER.COM, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – When the new administration was sworn in, it made history on several fronts. Kamala Harris became the first female vice president and her husband Doug Emhoff was dubbed the second gentleman.

Now Merriam-Webster is recognizing the groundbreaking title with a new dictionary entry.

Second gentleman is defined as “the husband or male partner of a vice president or second in command of a country or jurisdiction.”

Along with being the first male spouse of a vice president, the second gentleman is also the first Jewish spouse of an American vice president.

Emhoff tweeted about Merriam-Webster’s recognition writing “Well, now it’s official.”

The post also echoed the phrase the vice president has used to define her own historic position: “I might be the first, but I won’t be the last.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Double homicide victims’ names revealed
Some side effects of the vaccine include tiredness, muscle aches, headache and swollen lymph...
Local doctors say side effects from COVID-19 vaccine are completely normal
Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Teenager arrested in connection with Panama City Beach double homicide
A person is dead after a hit and run crash in Liberty County.
Area man charged with murder, allegedly hit and killed pedestrian
Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Bay County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide on west end of Panama City Beach

Latest News

With $246 million available, the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program is...
The Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program for Hurricane Michael opens applications for those in need
Several spring events in Panama City Beach have been moved or canceled as a result of the...
Spring events postponed or canceled for 2021 impact tourism
Panama City Assistant City Manager Jared Jones said after the bulkhead is repaired, the marina...
The Panama City boat ramp is looking different this week due to new project
Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed more funding for education for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Proposed Florida education budget to increase funding for mental health initiatives, teacher salaries
This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police...
Officer who died after DC riot to lie in honor in Capitol