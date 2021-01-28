Patches Bar & Grill bar to host annual chili cook off

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

With some chillier weather expected this weekend, warming up with a big bowl of chili sounds nice. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was live with more on how a local pub will be supplying a lot of it this weekend.

Patches Pub & Grill in Panama City Beach is gearing up for the ninth annual Chili Cook-off on Sunday, January 31 with some pandemic-related adjustments, but Owner Vince Greiner says despite those adjustments, a good turnout for the event is expected. After all, good food and live music are still on the menu.

Greiner says all competitors will have their large pot of chili set up by 1:45 p.m. for the 2 p.m. judges’ tasting, but this year the chili will come to them rather than having the judges walk around the sampling tables. Also in previous years, after the chili submissions were judged, the chili was then opened up for the public to taste by donation. However, this year Greiner says anyone who has donated also will have the 2-ounce samples of chili brought to their tables.

Donations of any amount are accepted for the chili tasting. This year’s beneficiary is Bay County Artificial Reef Association.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview or call (850) 233-9979.

