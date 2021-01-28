Santa Rosa Beach couple lives through Fultondale tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WJHG/WECP) - A deadly tornado ripped through the town of Fultondale, Alabama on Monday, killing one teenager and damaging numerous buildings and businesses.

One Santa Rosa Beach couple lived through it.

“(Then) immediately the power went out, the emergency lights came on, the sirens came on and I ran to the bathroom,” said Steve Gambla, Owner of Stump Grinding by Steve in Santa Rosa Beach. “And we closed the door, grabbed a hold of each other and I said “Sue, we’re getting hit by a tornado right now.”

Steve and his wife Sue were staying in the Hampton Inn in Fultondale, which was one of the buildings that was destroyed by the tornado. They were on the way back from a trip to Ohio, picking up equipment for their stump grinding business. After living through Hurricane Michael and now this, they are counting their blessings.

I don’t think we realize every day that we wake up that we’re blessed,” said Sue Gambla. “We’re blessed to breathe and have our lives and we forget that.”

The Gamblas plan to offer their stump grinding services to Fultondale over the coming weeks.

