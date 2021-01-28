Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start over the Panhandle this morning on satellite and radar with just a few clouds approaching from the north. They won’t be enough to block out the sunshine completely this morning, and they won’t stick around all day.

The cold fronts have swept out to the southeast and breezy northerly winds are adding to a chilly start! Temperatures have dipped down into the 40s for the morning drive with feels like temperatures in the 30s. Be sure to dress warmly today as sunshine will only go so far to try and warm us up later. Highs today struggle to reach the mid 50s in a breezy northerly wind at 15-20mph. We’ll stay in this chilly northerly flow for the next 48hrs across the Southeast.

High pressure is building in behind yesterday’s cold fronts and that will help to keep our skies mainly clear heading into tomorrow as well. The clockwise winds around the high pressure ridge centered to our west will continue to pump in chilly conditions from the north.

Temperatures tonight will dip down into the 30s widespread across NWFL. In fact, inland areas will have a good shot at reaching below freezing by sunrise Friday while most of the coast sees mid 30s. Even with more sunshine heading our way into Friday we’ll remain seasonally chilly as highs stay in the upper 50s.

This ridge will eventually slide to our east and the clockwise winds around the ridge will shift to the south heading into the weekend. That will lead toward a more seasonal Saturday with a chilly morning returning to the 30s but afternoon highs reach the mid 60s.

The warm-up continues into Sunday, but on approach will be our next cold front stirring up a batch of passing showers or storms largely for the morning and midday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with a chilly northerly breeze and highs only reaching the mid 50s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running seasonally chilly with sunshine into Friday and most of Saturday before temperatures gradually warm back up.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.