2020 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam rescheduled for the summer

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A popular local music festival already sidelined in 2020 by COVID-19 is now being pushed even farther down the road.

Executive Producer of the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam Rendy Lovelady announced Thursday the festival that was set for March will now be June 4-6.

You can expect the same line-up, plus one! Rodney Atkins will now be performing at the music festival. Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Lynyrd Skynyrd will still headline the series.

The festival will still be at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach but the event will be completely cash-free due to COVID-19 concerns. Guests will use special wristbands they’ll be able to link to a debit or credit card and add a security pin number.

”We’re just trying to make it to where it’s a time where we feel like the vaccines are going to be in place, more confidence in the consumers is going to be in place. And just moving it to a warmer time because we’re also going from March to June, where it’s a whole lot different when it comes to weather. It just makes sense,” Lovelady said.

The 2021 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam is still scheduled for Labor Day Weekend. Lovelady said there is no penalty if guests want to switch their tickets from June to September.

