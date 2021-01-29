Area man charged with murder, allegedly hit and killed pedestrian

BRISTOL, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a man has been charged with first degree murder after they say he intentionally struck and killed a pedestrian in Liberty County Thursday.

The driver of an allegedly stolen sports car was traveling west on Turkey Creek Road, according to troopers. A pedestrian was crossing the road when troopers say the driver intentionally hit the pedestrian.

The driver continued down Gobbler Court until he hit a parked boat and ran away from the area. Officials say the pedestrian died at the scene. They say they later tracked down and arrested the driver on the charges of grand theft of motor vehicle, first degree murder, and no valid driver’s license.

The identities of the driver and victim have not been released at this time.

