Area scores and highlights for Thursday, January 28th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Juco Basketball/Men’s

Florida Coastal Prep 74 Gulf Coast 88

Palm Beach 62 Chipola 80

High School Basketball/Girl’s\

Arnold 51 Rutherford 67

Altha 23 Bozeman 48

North Bay Haven 19 Port St. Joe 61

High School Basketball/Boy’s

Marianna 70 Mosley 33

Bethlehem 67 Chipley 83

Wewahitchka 31 Altha 45

Poplar Springs 54 Munroe 79

North Bay Haven 72 Port St. Joe 63

Malone 39 Graceville 70

Houston, AL 69 Sneads 82

High School Soccer/Girl’s

High School Soccer/Boy’s

West Florida 1 Niceville 4

