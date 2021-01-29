Area scores and highlights for Thursday, January 28th
Juco Basketball/Men’s
Florida Coastal Prep 74 Gulf Coast 88
Palm Beach 62 Chipola 80
High School Basketball/Girl’s\
Arnold 51 Rutherford 67
Altha 23 Bozeman 48
North Bay Haven 19 Port St. Joe 61
High School Basketball/Boy’s
Marianna 70 Mosley 33
Bethlehem 67 Chipley 83
Wewahitchka 31 Altha 45
Poplar Springs 54 Munroe 79
North Bay Haven 72 Port St. Joe 63
Malone 39 Graceville 70
Houston, AL 69 Sneads 82
High School Soccer/Girl’s
High School Soccer/Boy’s
West Florida 1 Niceville 4
