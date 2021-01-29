Advertisement

Arrest made in December school burglary, arson case

Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Detectives with the Panama City Police Department were able to make an arrest in a burglary and arson case that happened just days before Christmas 2020.

On December 23rd, PCPD officers were dispatched to Central High School on West 17th Street in reference to a burglary. Once there, officers and Crime Scene Investigators collected evidence that led to Christopher Furniss being identified as a suspect.

Investigators discovered a fire had been set to a storage closet and a teacher’s desk, and several electronic devices that students used for school work had been damaged, in excess of $1,000. Investigators said Furniss also stole a cordless drill, which he used to burglarize the school.

On January 27th, arrest warrants were obtained for Furniss, and he was located the same day. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of methamphetamine and a pipe. Furniss was charged with burglary, arson, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools from the original case and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

