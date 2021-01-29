Bay Parkway renamed after former Panama City Beach Mayor

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At Thursday’s Panama City Beach City Council meeting, a new plan was approved to honor the life, accomplishments and legacy of former Mayor Philip Griffitts Senior, who recently died after a battle with COVID-19. Council members renamed Bay Parkway, changing it to Philip Griffitts Senior Parkway.

In 1982, Griffitts was elected as the third Mayor of Panama City Beach. Voters re-elected him for an unprecedented five terms. Some of his accomplishments are marked by the development of Frank Brown Park, Arnold High School, and laying the foundations for Pier Park.

After a lifetime of service, Mayor Griffitts passed away on December 3rd, but his legacy will live on as Panama City Beach continues to grow.

Griff Griffitts, son of Mayor Griffitts, said, ”It’s an honor for the City of Panama City Beach to bestow this honor on my father. He loved this community and wanted to give back in any way he could. So the naming of a new road in his honor is... we are truly a blessed family and we’re very happy the council decided to that for us.”

Officials say Mayor Griffitts’ imprint can be felt in nearly every corner of Panama City Beach, and they hope this renaming will be a reminder to everyone of just how much he impacted our community.

”It’s going to always be on the lips of everyone who drives on it. As such, Mayor Giffitts will be remembered both by those that drive on that road and everyone that speaks the name of the road to other people,” Panama City Beach City Council Member Michael Jarman said.

City officials say the new name is already in place. They’re just waiting for more signs to be made so they can put them up along the road.

