Shooting in Panama City Beach, one injured

The Bay County Sheriff's Department received a call regarding a shooting around 8:30pm.
By Dani Travis
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another shooting happened Thursday night in Panama City Beach on Houston Street off Laurie Avenue.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Deputies tell us a male was shot and taken to a nearby hospital, where he’s being treated. Deputies said they don’t have any other information at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

