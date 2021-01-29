Shooting in Panama City Beach, one injured

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another shooting happened Thursday night in Panama City Beach on Houston Street off Laurie Avenue.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Deputies tell us a male was shot and taken to a nearby hospital, where he’s being treated. Deputies said they don’t have any other information at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.