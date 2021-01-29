Advertisement

Beach vending to the public no longer allowed on private property in Walton County Beach Activities Ordinance

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:49 PM CST
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The beach activities ordinance has been clarified to state vendors cannot rent beach gear to the public, from private property.

If they do, property owners could face consequences.

Every year, Walton County officials hold public workshops to get input from residents about what changes could be made to improve the summer tourism season.

According to one Inlet Beach resident, for three years, they had problems with overcrowding because of beach vending taking place from a residence on Winston lane.

“We’re glad that the county finally recognized and began to honor our zoning and stop this illegal practice that has been going on,” said Inlet Beach resident Mike Scher.

Before the changes, beach vendors were able to rent out to the public from private beaches like this one, but now they have to stick to the public beaches.

“There were several complaints this year of vending happening on private residential property,” said Code Compliance director Tony Cornman.

Cornman said, if they receive a complaint, the property owners will be held responsible.

“They will be given the opportunity to correct the problem, and if they don’t we would have to proceed to a notice of violation and then end up at the magistrate at a code hearing,” said Cornman.

Beach vending does not currently qualify as a business under the Walton County land development code.

Cornman said county officials will have to look at changing parts of the code.

County commissioners voted 3-2 to approve the change.

Commissioners Tony Anderson and Trey Nick voted against the change.

