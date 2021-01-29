Advertisement

Dunkin unveils Valentine’s Day menu

Dunkin' is making this Valentine's Day season extra sweet!
Dunkin' is making this Valentine's Day season extra sweet!(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dunkin’ gives new meaning to the word “sweetheart.”

The doughnut chain has a bunch of special treats for Valentine’s Day, including heart-shaped doughnuts.

For a limited time, they’ve also got pink velvet and mocha macchiatos available.

On top of that, Dunkin’ is putting marriage on its menu in New York by debuting an online wedding-themed shop where couples can get hitched with a drive-thru wedding ceremony.

Officials say the marriage menu contest gives couples a safe way to be hitched during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winners will each receive special wedding gifts from Dunkin’ including professional pictures and a cash prize.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Double homicide victims’ names revealed
Some side effects of the vaccine include tiredness, muscle aches, headache and swollen lymph...
Local doctors say side effects from COVID-19 vaccine are completely normal
Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Teenager arrested in connection with Panama City Beach double homicide
A person is dead after a hit and run crash in Liberty County.
Area man charged with murder, allegedly hit and killed pedestrian
Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Bay County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide on west end of Panama City Beach

Latest News

With $246 million available, the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program is...
The Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program for Hurricane Michael opens applications for those in need
Several spring events in Panama City Beach have been moved or canceled as a result of the...
Spring events postponed or canceled for 2021 impact tourism
Panama City Assistant City Manager Jared Jones said after the bulkhead is repaired, the marina...
The Panama City boat ramp is looking different this week due to new project
Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed more funding for education for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Proposed Florida education budget to increase funding for mental health initiatives, teacher salaries
This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police...
Officer who died after DC riot to lie in honor in Capitol