Emerging destination, SeeLife displays in this week’s 850 Good News

Panama City Beach kicked off the week by earning quite the honor.

TripAdvisor released its annual Traveler’s Choice Best of Best Awards for Destinations, and Panama City Beach is #2 on a list of top emerging destinations in the world.

The area is known for its white sand beaches, beautiful blue waters, and the many attractions you can find to entertain the whole family.

Officials say they are grateful for faithful visitors.

“It’s so family oriented and our visitors choose Panama City Beach year after year because the atmosphere is so great, the residents are great, the experiences that they have in Panama City Beach just sets us apart from any other destination,” said Public Relations Manager for Visit Panama City Beach Lacee Rudd.

Panama City Beach is also known for its majestic wildlife, which is why you will soon see ten dolphin and turtle sculptures canvased across the city.

The City of Panama City Beach has partnered with the Sunshine Art Committee to design these sculptures.

One of the statues was adopted by Hutchinson Beach Elementary, which is fitting because their mascot is a dolphin. Twelve students were able to help with the art project.

“It’s great not only for us to look at and the people that are involved in that and our visitors to come look at, but it’s also something that will have a lasting legacy for everybody to put their hands on,” said Panama City Beach Vice Mayor Geoff McConnell.

One local theatre has kept the show going despite not having a building to call home and now a global pandemic.

Kaleidoscope Theatre in Lynn Haven lost its building to Hurricane Michael and was hoping to have it rebuilt by this time.

Although that isn’t the case, the show must go on, safely. The group will be performing “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” for the next two weekends.

“We’re doing social distancing which is why you have to call to make a reservation. It is family friendly; I mean it’s Charlie brown. What we’re hoping is maybe a grandmother or a mom that grew up watching Charlie Brown at Christmas or whenever, that they can bring them here and share it with them.”

