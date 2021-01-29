Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s another clear and quiet start in our skies on satellite and radar with plenty of sunshine ahead for your Friday. But dress warmly out the door once again as temperatures are cold!

It’s a different cold than yesterday, however, thanks to the lack of a breezy wind. Yet, temperatures are starting out near freezing inland to the mid to upper 30s on the coast.

You may even encounter some frosty spots this morning. So for those who park their cars outside of a garage, you might want to give your windshield an early check before you head out and get the defroster started early so you can make it to where you’re going on time. Sunshine should be able to melt away any frost a by about 7:30.

We’ll see that sunshine gradually warming us up through the 40s this morning. Highs today will best yesterday’s by about 5 degrees as we reach the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon. That will be a very refreshing air mass to enjoy outdoors this afternoon!

We’ll still get another chilly night ahead for any Friday evening plans as we’ll quickly drop back down into the low 50s after sunset to 40s while we’re eating dinner. So if you’ve got any Friday night plans, be sure to dress warmly. Lows tonight return to the 30s by Saturday morning.

However, a rebound heads our way this weekend with highs returning to the seasonal mid 60s Saturday afternoon and on our way to a warmer Sunday with highs near 70°. The warm arrives just before another cold front stirs up passing showers or some rumbles of thunder into Sunday and a return to a wintry feel as we return to work next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with light northeasterly winds and highs in the cool upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast has a brief warmup on the way starting Saturday afternoon on into Sunday before another cold front returns rain chances to our Sunday and a cooler feel returns early next week.

