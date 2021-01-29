Advertisement

Governor DeSantis proposes record spending amid pandemic

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Governor Ron DeSantis is proposing Florida spend $4.4 billion more than it did last year, much of it due to federal funding for Medicaid, but nonetheless, the rosy economic picture comes as a surprise.

‘Florida Leads’ is the theme of this year’s budget proposal.

The governor said despite a pandemic ravaged economy, Florida is doing better than most states.

“If you are a hair stylist, we protect your right to earn a living,” said DeSantis.

The result has been hundreds of millions in unexpected revenue.

“You go back in April, people were anticipating a massive hold, so we were able to do better,” said DeSantis.

Education funding is up in the governor’s proposal.

He would increase per pupil spending by $233 a student.

“And that’s $18,019 per pupil,” said DeSantis.

There’s also 550 million new dollars for teacher raises.

“To the goal of getting the average starting salary statewide to $47,500,” said DeSantis.

College and University funding remains flat with no hike in tuition.

“There are not a lot of spending increases throughout the budget that are not pandemic driven,” said DeSantis.

Not all is rosy, there are 169 fewer state jobs in the new proposal and a billion dollars would be cut from existing state budgets.

The governor also wants to continue funding for the Everglades and water quality at $625 million.

There’s also a billion new dollars over four years to fight climate change.

“And the purpose of this is to tackle the challenges posed by flooding, intensified storm events, sea level rise,” said DeSantis.

And with all the increased spending outlined by the Governor, Florida will start the new budget with $6.6 billion in reserves, the highest in state history.

Florida lawmakers will have the final say in the spending plan when their begin their annual session on March 2nd.

The new spending plan takes effect in July.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Double homicide victims’ names revealed
Some side effects of the vaccine include tiredness, muscle aches, headache and swollen lymph...
Local doctors say side effects from COVID-19 vaccine are completely normal
Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Teenager arrested in connection with Panama City Beach double homicide
A person is dead after a hit and run crash in Liberty County.
Area man charged with murder, allegedly hit and killed pedestrian
Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Bay County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide on west end of Panama City Beach

Latest News

With $246 million available, the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program is...
The Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program for Hurricane Michael opens applications for those in need
Several spring events in Panama City Beach have been moved or canceled as a result of the...
Spring events postponed or canceled for 2021 impact tourism
Panama City Assistant City Manager Jared Jones said after the bulkhead is repaired, the marina...
The Panama City boat ramp is looking different this week due to new project
Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed more funding for education for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Proposed Florida education budget to increase funding for mental health initiatives, teacher salaries
FRIDAY EVENING WX 1-29-2021
FRIDAY EVENING WX 1-29-2021