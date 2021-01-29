Advertisement

Governor Ron DeSantis gives stamp of approval for the 23rd Street Flyover

By Dani Travis
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “Most of us here today remember how long it used to take to go from here, to right there,” Senator George Gainer said.

The long awaited 23rd Street Flyover project started in early 2016 and Thursday Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference where state officials talked about the flyover’s safety benefits and improved traffic flow.

“This $67.9 million dollar will stimulate economic development for the Panama City region as the growth continues,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the mobility within the interchanges are critical to locals, the Port, FSU Panama City, Gulf Coast State College, and tourists. He adds because the former intersection impacted so many people, the improvements were desperately needed.

“In addition to innovative solutions like intelligent transportation systems and signalization upgrades, we have ensured this project is working smarter and in real time and based on the communities needs,” Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin Tebow said.

Tebow said the 23rd Street Flyover elevates a one mile section of U.S. 98 over 23rd Street, Collegiate Drive, Seaport Drive and the Bayline Railroad. As a result, this new interchange reduced severe congestion in the area.

“I do think that projects like this are very important to a dynamic and growing state. Particularly in Northwest Florida, which is a really wonderful part of our state,” said DeSantis.

He said some of the key improvements, like a wider entrance to the port, will create economic growth in the area. But ultimately, Governor DeSantis said the flyover’s main goal is to provide safer travel for all users.

“You hear that hum? That hum that’s going back and forth? That hum is quality of life. That’s piece of mind,” Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said.

Patronis said it will provide tremendous benefits to the local community for some time to come.

