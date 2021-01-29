Gulf Power to increase investment in solar energy in the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The demand for renewable energy is growing, and Gulf Power says it’s rising to meet that demand in the Panhandle.

Gulf Power is building multiple new solar plants across Northwest Florida. The goal is to reduce emissions equating to getting 26,000 cars off the road. Even outside of solar power the company has been retiring its coal plants and repurposing them for natural gas. Ultimately, the hope is that solar power will have a significant environmental impact.

“Well there are so many benefits to our solar energy projects,” said Kimberly Blair, Spokesperson for Gulf Power. “Number one, Gulf Power is committed to providing clean energy to our customers.”

Consumers are likely to benefit from the increased investment in solar energy via lower costs in the future.

“Our biggest goal is providing our customers with cleaner energy, more reliable energy,” Blair said. “At the end of the day, we want to give our customers the lowest rates we can possibly give them.”

Gulf Power is planning at least three solar plants across the Panhandle.

