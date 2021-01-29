Advertisement

Local doctors say side effects from COVID-19 vaccine are completely normal

By Natalie Williams
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There has been a growing concern and even fear of the COVID-19 vaccine as some people are experiencing unexpected reactions.

Those reactions include fatigue, headaches, muscle pain and swollen lymph nodes. Many reported these types of symptoms more so after the second dose than the first.

“There have been adverse reactions to the vaccine, but if you look at the number of adverse reactions to the number of vaccinations that have happened it is less than one percent,” Local Pediatrician Dr. Rubina Azam said.

A large portion of those who received the vaccine has had one or more of the side effects. And more people are having those reactions after the second dose.

“The side effects could be a little bit more than the first dose and it is because now you have a stronger and more robust immune response your immune system was already primed because of the first dose,” Dr. Azam said.

Local doctors say that is completely normal to have side effects after that second dose and it actually means that the vaccine is working.

“If you are having these side effects it only means that your immune system is actually working and it is producing the spiked proteins that it is supposed to produce in response to the vaccine, incidents of very significant side effects or adverse reactions is very low but side effects are to be expected with a booster dose,” Dr. Azam said.

Local Pediatric Surgeon Dr. Beth Walford reminds everyone that while a few people have experienced adverse side effects from the vaccine, there have been worse circumstances with those who have had COVID-19.

“But the chances of something happening bad is much less than the chance of getting COVID and having those bad symptoms and even death,” Dr. Walford said.

Dr. Azam adds that it is very important to get the second dose of the vaccine when you can. The second dose is meant to ensure the long-term protection against the virus.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Double homicide victims’ names revealed
Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Teenager arrested in connection with Panama City Beach double homicide
A person is dead after a hit and run crash in Liberty County.
Area man charged with murder, allegedly hit and killed pedestrian
Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Bay County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide on west end of Panama City Beach

Latest News

With $246 million available, the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program is...
The Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program for Hurricane Michael opens applications for those in need
Several spring events in Panama City Beach have been moved or canceled as a result of the...
Spring events postponed or canceled for 2021 impact tourism
Panama City Assistant City Manager Jared Jones said after the bulkhead is repaired, the marina...
The Panama City boat ramp is looking different this week due to new project
Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed more funding for education for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Proposed Florida education budget to increase funding for mental health initiatives, teacher salaries
FRIDAY EVENING WX 1-29-2021
FRIDAY EVENING WX 1-29-2021