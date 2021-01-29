Local doctors say side effects from COVID-19 vaccine are completely normal

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There has been a growing concern and even fear of the COVID-19 vaccine as some people are experiencing unexpected reactions.

Those reactions include fatigue, headaches, muscle pain and swollen lymph nodes. Many reported these types of symptoms more so after the second dose than the first.

“There have been adverse reactions to the vaccine, but if you look at the number of adverse reactions to the number of vaccinations that have happened it is less than one percent,” Local Pediatrician Dr. Rubina Azam said.

A large portion of those who received the vaccine has had one or more of the side effects. And more people are having those reactions after the second dose.

“The side effects could be a little bit more than the first dose and it is because now you have a stronger and more robust immune response your immune system was already primed because of the first dose,” Dr. Azam said.

Local doctors say that is completely normal to have side effects after that second dose and it actually means that the vaccine is working.

“If you are having these side effects it only means that your immune system is actually working and it is producing the spiked proteins that it is supposed to produce in response to the vaccine, incidents of very significant side effects or adverse reactions is very low but side effects are to be expected with a booster dose,” Dr. Azam said.

Local Pediatric Surgeon Dr. Beth Walford reminds everyone that while a few people have experienced adverse side effects from the vaccine, there have been worse circumstances with those who have had COVID-19.

“But the chances of something happening bad is much less than the chance of getting COVID and having those bad symptoms and even death,” Dr. Walford said.

Dr. Azam adds that it is very important to get the second dose of the vaccine when you can. The second dose is meant to ensure the long-term protection against the virus.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.