Panama City Beach man peddles/pedals coffee in new “life giving” career

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Twenty-eight-year-old Daniel Pratt of Panama City Beach pedals coffee. No, really, he actually pedals coffee on a $5,000 custom-made bike.

“People love it,” said Pratt. “People are excited about it. I think people like that there’s a weird guy in their town on a bike just riding around.”

Pratt wanted to do something more “life giving” so he left his previous job just after the pandemic began to pursue a new passion. The idea of becoming a barista had brewed in his subconscious for a while.

“I went to sleep and woke up with the idea ‘From Panama for Panama,’” said Pratt.

Panama refers to the country that supplies his coffee beans, which are roasted by Edgewater Roasting in Panama City Beach.

“Panama has a lower bean acidity,” said Pratt. “It’s bean profile is just lower acidic levels. So it’s just super good and refreshing and smooth. You add the nitro with it, it’s just game over.”

The nitro is what gives his coffee a cold blast.

“[It] gives you a frothy, smooth coffee, which is just really, really good,” said Pratt.

It’s poured from kegs mounted on the bike on top of a scoop of ice. Flavors can also be added.

“Honestly, when people drink it and they’re like, why is it so good? It’s because it’s just fresh coffee,” said Pratt.

Daniel says he’s a musician first and foremost and often played in coffee shops, so he learned to love coffee. Several people tried to talk him out of the idea at first.

“If you want to make money, don’t get in coffee,” Pratt said they told him.

But they said if you do, these two things will better your chances:

“What we really do well is when we do cold brew and when we go places, and I was just like cold brew, go places, cold brew. Well, I go to the beach, kind of, like what if I started a mobile cold brew coffee,” said Pratt.

And it’s not just a cup of joe his business, the Panama City Coffee Company, offers.

“I want it to feel like an experience,” said Pratt. “And that’s what I’m learning I am. I mean, you know, why would you come see me instead of going to see Starbucks or something like that?”

And Pratt wants to keep it interesting, so he moves around a lot.

“If you’re there [in front of the same business] every day or something like that, you just become ‘Oh this coffee guy on the bike.’ I want to be like, ‘It’s the coffee guy on the bike!’” said an excited Pratt.

Exactly what we said when we first heard of his story.

“There’s something that happens when you start just creating a vibe and culture and a community,” said Pratt. “People get excited, so that’s kind of like the fuel that keeps me going.”

And Pratt has a message for those who have a passion but have yet to act upon it.

“I can either say, oh, that was a cute idea, maybe I’ll just put that in the back burner, or okay, I’m going to say yes to this idea. I don’t know all that’s going to happen, but I’m just going to say yes to it,” said Pratt.

Yes, that magical three-letter word dreams are made of.

“If I don’t say yes to this now, then I might never get to say yes to this again,” said Pratt.

And his customers are glad he did.

