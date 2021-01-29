Advertisement

Student artwork takes the spotlight at popular Panama City Beach attraction

Wonderworks displays local artwork(Sam Martello)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some local students have found a way to have their very own artwork displayed in a very popular Panama City Beach attraction. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live to tell us where this art is displayed and how they made it happen.

WonderWorks attractions already feature galleries of illusion art and Dr. Seuss’ unorthodox taxidermy sculptures, among other masterpieces on display. Now, the Panama City Beach location will feature some local talent as well.

Sales and marketing manager Paula Fredrick says the quarantine periods during the COVID-19 pandemic gave everyone time to think and create. That’s why the WonderWorks staff at its Branson, Missouri, location decided to create a youth art contest.

Fredrick says that WonderWorks plans to continue running the art contest annually, with submissions accepted each fall. She says one of the best parts was seeing the positive response and watching how proud the students were of their artwork.

To meet one of those talented students and learn more about the display, watch Sam’s full interview.

