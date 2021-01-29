Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Tonight will be the coldest night of the week
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tonight will be the coldest night of the week in the panhandle with high pressure building into our area. We will see lighter winds and mostly clear skies allowing us to fall into the low 30s inland w/mid to upper 30s at the coast. It will be another cool day Friday w/highs in the mid to upper 50s under sunny skies. The weekend will bring warmer temperatures to the panhandle. Highs will be in the 60s w/sun on Saturday and near 70 with rain in the forecast by Sunday. Next week starts off cooler in the wake of the Sunday cold front that brings the rain.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

