Janarius Robinson taking advantage of the opportunity this week at the Senior Bowl

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This has been a big week at the Senior Bowl for Bay and FSU alum Janarius Robinson, who’s working to impress the NFL coaches in advance of the late April draft.

Robinson, the 6′5″ 260 pound defensive lineman and linebacker at Florida State. He is being worked out in Mobile mostly as an edge rusher, so it seems obvious that’s what the NFL folks project him to be at the next level. Late Friday morning, despite what is a rather hectic schedule over there, Janarius was able to set some time aside to speak with us via Zoom and he talked about how excited he was to get the opportunity to take part in this week’s Senior Bowl.

“Honestly, I got a call about a week and a half before the Senior Bowl started to kick off and got invited.” says Robinson. “I said it was a wonderful opportunity for me, something that I wanted to have and you know ultimately it came true. And I said I need to come down here, and it would be a great chance to get in front of all 32 teams, and have relationships and ultimately come out here and compete.”

And when I say hectic schedule, I mean it. This is what it’s been like this week in Mobile for Robinson and the other players on hand there.

“We would wake up at 5:45 in the morning, get a breakfast, and weigh in and get the day started.” Janarius told me. “We would have meetings. I’m on the Panthers squad, so we would have meetings with those coaches. Go out to practice in the afternoon. And at night we would have formal interviews with all 32 teams from like 7 to 12 o’clock at night, then get back up the next morning and do it all over.”

All that worth it Janarius says. He is thrilled to have this opportunity to show his worthiness to the NFL coaches and scouts and is putting all his efforts into realizing that dream of playing football at the highest level.

“Just coming out here just each and every day,” Robinson adds “just showing the scouts what type of player I am and just going hard each and every down just to show them what type of player they would get if they decide to draft me to their organization. This is a big opportunity. With the pandemic, things with the combine have shifted. They’ve decided to just do the medical part of it, and this is a big opportunity because we are the only 135 guys in the country that actually get to sit down face-to-face with these different teams and scouts and just shwo them who you truly are. I can’t be more grateful that I have that opportunity.”

The game is set for 1:30 central on the NFL Network. After the game Janarius says he’ll a day or two off, then head back to Texas for specialized training in advance of FSU’s Pro Day, which has added importance since the NFL is not going to hold it’s traditional Combine in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.