N.J. amusement park fire sends smoke billowing, damages building

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — A fire at an amusement park on the New Jersey shore sent dramatic smoke billowing across the skyline and severely damaged a building.

No injuries were reported in Saturday morning’s blaze at Playland’s Castaway Cove in Ocean City.

An official says the fire was in the building that houses the park’s arcade, offices and two restaurants.

The building was empty at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Spokesperson Doug Bergen says a boardwalk didn’t appear damaged. But he says access to the surrounding area will be temporarily blocked.

The cause is under investigation.

