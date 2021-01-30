Advertisement

Officer who died after DC riot to lie in honor in Capitol

This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police...
This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, of injuries sustained during the riot at the Capitol. A native of South River, N.J., Sicknick served in the New Jersey Air National Guard and went on to a law enforcement career, which his family said was his lifelong dream. He joined the Capitol Police in 2008.(United States Capitol Police via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died at the hands of the mob that besieged the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, will lie in honor next week in the building’s Rotunda, congressional leaders said Friday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released a joint statement saying: “The heroism of Officer Sicknick and the Capitol Police force during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution. His sacrifice reminds us every day of our obligation to our country and to the people we serve.”

Congress will hold a ceremonial arrival for Sicknick on Tuesday night, after which a viewing period will be held overnight for members of the Capitol Police. Lawmakers will pay tribute Wednesday morning before a ceremonial departure for Arlington National Cemetery, where Sicknick will be interred.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremonies will be open to invited guests only.

Sicknick, 42, from South River, New Jersey, enlisted in the National Guard six months after graduating high school in 1997, deploying to Saudi Arabia and then Kyrgyzstan. He joined the U.S. Capitol Police in 2008.

During the Capitol siege, as rioters seething over President Donald Trump’s election loss stormed the building, Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher. He died the next day.

In their joint statement, Pelosi and Schumer said: “On behalf of the House of Representatives and the Senate, it is our great privilege to pay tribute to Officer Sicknick with this lying-in-honor ceremony. May this ceremony and the knowledge that so many mourn with and pray for them be a comfort to Officer Sicknick’s family during this sad time.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Double homicide victims’ names revealed
Some side effects of the vaccine include tiredness, muscle aches, headache and swollen lymph...
Local doctors say side effects from COVID-19 vaccine are completely normal
Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Teenager arrested in connection with Panama City Beach double homicide
A person is dead after a hit and run crash in Liberty County.
Area man charged with murder, allegedly hit and killed pedestrian
Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Bay County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide on west end of Panama City Beach

Latest News

With $246 million available, the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program is...
The Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program for Hurricane Michael opens applications for those in need
Several spring events in Panama City Beach have been moved or canceled as a result of the...
Spring events postponed or canceled for 2021 impact tourism
Panama City Assistant City Manager Jared Jones said after the bulkhead is repaired, the marina...
The Panama City boat ramp is looking different this week due to new project
Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed more funding for education for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Proposed Florida education budget to increase funding for mental health initiatives, teacher salaries