Proposed Florida education budget to increase funding for mental health initiatives, teacher salaries

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Governor Ron DeSantis is proposing a new education budget for the 2021-2021 fiscal year.

Part of the budget includes more money allocated for mental health initiatives, increasing the salaries of educators, and financial rewards to Title I schools.

Bay District Schools Board Chairman Steve Moss said they are glad the Governor is prioritizing education, especially during the pandemic when many are financially struggling.

“It’s a unique budget year. Obviously we understand that, so we were appreciative that the Governor even came up with a proposed increase to per student funding. In a year like this, it’s great that he was able to propose it,” said Moss.

Bay County voters will also be able to decide in April if they want to increase the millage rate, which will be used by the school board for teacher salaries, school safety, and mental health.

