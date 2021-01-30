Spring events postponed or canceled for 2021 impact tourism

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

With some spring events in Panama City Beach being postponed or even canceled, tourism is being impacted.

Gulf Coast Jam and UNwineD have been moved to June.

Panama City Beach Mardi Gras celebrations have been canceled.

Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd said even though the big spring events are canceled, the area is still getting visitors.

“We have seen a recurring trend of short-term bookings throughout the weekend, and that was really prevalent in the fourth quarter and it’s still happening in the first quarter of 2021. We see that continuing on,” said Rudd.

Not only is Panama City Beach still seeing visitors, but it’s also seeing more people from cities that are just a short driving distance away.

“We’ve always had loyal visitors from that drive market that can come in from a couple hours, and also, the airport has just opened up new direct flights, so that’s super exciting for the destination,” said Rudd.

Gulf Coast Jam and UNwineD will both be held the weekend of June 4th.

More information can be found on Visit Panama City Beach’s website.

