The Panama City boat ramp is looking different this week due to new project

Panama City Assistant City Manager Jared Jones said after the bulkhead is repaired, the marina has a bright future with the community's help.(WJHG/WECP)
By Dani Travis
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Marina has been going through multiple phases of repairs since October 2019 and now with an end date in sight, the city shut down the boat ramp this week to work on the Bulkhead Project.

“Just like anything else, it’s a maintenance issue. It adds the life,” said L& R Contracting Owner John Lewis.

Lewis said the bulkhead is what holds the land and fill underneath the marina structure from falling out into the bay. He adds this repair will help to see better resilience during storms and reduce repairs in the future. Lewis said while the project is expected to be finished in June, he says that people will now have a marina that will last for years to come.

“When we’re finished, all we’ll have is some temporary base in place and at that time the city, I think they’re evaluating what they’re going to do. So at that point, they’ll probably be another contract that comes out and that’s when they’ll put in the new docks,” said Jones.

Panama City Assistant City Manager Jared Jones said after the bulkhead is repaired, the marina has a bright future with the community’s help.

“We’re realizing that this is a community asset and we want to create as much opportunity for public input as possible,” said Jones.

While the boat ramp is closed until February 24th for being unsafe and not accessible for boaters, both men say it’s one step closer to the marina of the future.

For boaters who want to are still looking to hit the gulf, the boat ramps at St. Andrews Marina, Carl Grey Park and Bob George Park remain open. Jones said the future of the Marina Civic Center is still in discussion with FEMA to finalize details.

