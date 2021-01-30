Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You probably had to grab a jacket heading out the door today, but the good news is that warmer temperatures are on the way.

Highs for Saturday will return to the mid 60s, ahead of the 70s by the time we get to Sunday. Rain also returns Sunday, with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms across the region. Colder air will filter in behind the front, leading to around a 20 degree drop in highs from Sunday into Monday. Plenty of sunshine is in store for the start of the week, and a warmup will begin by Tuesday as well.

You can watch my full forecast above.

