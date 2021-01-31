Local church hosts drive-thru food pantry

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday morning one local church helped give back to the community.

Eastgate Christian Fellowship of Panama City gathered in their parking lot to help distribute food to those in need in a drive-thru fashion.

Through a grant with the organization feeding the gulf coast-- ten thousand pounds of food were donated.

Several volunteers gathered to assist with passing out goods.

”Today is a drive-thru food pantry, basically people who needed food were able to drive up with their car without having to get out of the car. They could open their trunks and we put boxes of food in their car. And there’s large amounts of food to feed a family of six at least,” said Janelle Greene, Associate Pastor for Administration of Eastgate Christian Fellowship.

Through the donations volunteers were able to help feed between 150 and 200 families.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.