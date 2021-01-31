Advertisement

Local church hosts drive-thru food pantry

By Antonio Reese
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday morning one local church helped give back to the community.

Eastgate Christian Fellowship of Panama City gathered in their parking lot to help distribute food to those in need in a drive-thru fashion.

Through a grant with the organization feeding the gulf coast-- ten thousand pounds of food were donated.

Several volunteers gathered to assist with passing out goods.

”Today is a drive-thru food pantry, basically people who needed food were able to drive up with their car without having to get out of the car. They could open their trunks and we put boxes of food in their car. And there’s large amounts of food to feed a family of six at least,” said Janelle Greene, Associate Pastor for Administration of Eastgate Christian Fellowship.

Through the donations volunteers were able to help feed between 150 and 200 families.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida launched a statewide website for getting your place in line for a vaccine Friday.
State launches vaccine registration site
Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Teenager arrested in connection with Panama City Beach double homicide
Several spring events in Panama City Beach have been moved or canceled as a result of the...
Spring events postponed or canceled for 2021 impact tourism
Daniel Pratt sells a cup of nitro cold brewed coffee from his bike at Gulf Coast Regional...
Panama City Beach man peddles/pedals coffee in new “life giving” career
A person is dead after a hit and run crash in Liberty County.
Area man charged with murder, allegedly hit and killed pedestrian

Latest News

PC Rescue Mission Meals
PC Rescue Mission Meals
The Panama City Rescue Mission teams up with Mission BBQ to feed roughly 150 Bay County...
Panama City Rescue Mission feeds those in need at community lunch
More doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available in Walton County this week.
Walton County Health Department to distribute more doses of the Moderna vaccine
SATURDAY EVENING WX 1-30-2021
SATURDAY EVENING WX 1-30-2021