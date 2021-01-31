Panama City Rescue Mission feeds those in need at community lunch

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday, the Panama City Rescue Mission teamed up with Mission BBQ to put on a community lunch for the less fortunate.

CEO and President of Panama City Rescue Mission Stephen Fett said, “We’re having a great time and serving a lot of people and they’re enjoying awesome BBQ.”

Mission BBQ cooked up enough mac and cheese, pulled pork, chicken and coleslaw to feed roughly 150 Bay County residents.

One person who received a meal said, “Mission BBQ is doing such a great job and they’re helping the community.”

Many of those receiving, say they feel blessed.

“A good meal. A good hot meal. And it’s a relatively nice day and just a pleasure to be alive to tell you the truth,” one said. “It’s a blessing because god is good and he’s good all the time,” another continued.

After Hurricane Michael hit, much of our community was left with nothing. This makes something as simple as a hot meal greatly valued.

One of the people receiving food today explained, “To sit down and enjoy a meal. It’s real important to some of us right now, in lieu of Michael, it left a lot of us in streets and a good hot meal is something greatly to be valued.”

The Panama City Rescue Mission used to serve dinner every day before one of their shelters burned down.

“That was one of the things that just tore our heart apart when we had the fire,” Fett said.

But Fett said they’re working on a solution to start feeding the community once again. Until they’re able, he explained that he’s grateful to have partners like Mission BBQ step in to help.

