Advertisement

Saturday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Warmer and clearer conditions across the Panhandle today, but rain is on the way for tonight.

Showers will likely begin around 10:00 pm tonight, ahead of periods of heavy rainfall throughout the day tomorrow. Stronger downpours are expected right around sunrise tomorrow, with another stronger round of rain during the early afternoon. By sunset most of the rain should push out of the region, with much colder conditions in store for Monday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Teenager arrested in connection with Panama City Beach double homicide
A person is dead after a hit and run crash in Liberty County.
Area man charged with murder, allegedly hit and killed pedestrian
The Bay County Sheriff's Department received a call regarding a shooting around 8:30pm.
Shooting in Panama City Beach, one injured
Some side effects of the vaccine include tiredness, muscle aches, headache and swollen lymph...
Local doctors say side effects from COVID-19 vaccine are completely normal
Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Double homicide victims’ names revealed

Latest News

SATURDAY EVENING WX 1-30-2021
SATURDAY EVENING WX 1-30-2021
Weekend Forecast WJHG
Weekend Forecast
FRIDAY EVENING WX 1-29-2021
FRIDAY EVENING WX 1-29-2021
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing a sunny forecast for our Friday.
Friday Forecast