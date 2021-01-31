Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Warmer and clearer conditions across the Panhandle today, but rain is on the way for tonight.

Showers will likely begin around 10:00 pm tonight, ahead of periods of heavy rainfall throughout the day tomorrow. Stronger downpours are expected right around sunrise tomorrow, with another stronger round of rain during the early afternoon. By sunset most of the rain should push out of the region, with much colder conditions in store for Monday.

