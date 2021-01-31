Walton County Health Department to distribute more doses of the Moderna vaccine

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Florida Department of Health in Walton County has received 600 doses of Moderna Covid 19 vaccine for the week of February 1- 5. You may register for an appointment on Monday, February 1, beginning at 1:00 PM, using the following links.

• For an appointment on Wednesday, February 3, 2021:

o FDOH Walton - Coastal Branch Clinic, Santa Rosa Beach, FL)

 To register for this date: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/138976958825

• For an appointment on Friday, February 5, 2021:

o FDOH Walton - Coastal Branch Clinic, Santa Rosa Beach, FL)

 To register for this date: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/138976533553

o DeFuniak Springs – Location TBD pending weather

 To register for this date: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/138977725117

If you are not able to use the on-line registration, please call 850-892-8392 on Monday, February 1st beginning at 1:00 PM for assistance.

Please note this links will not work until 1:00 p.m. on Monday February 1, 2021.

You may have seen a press release earlier today from the Joint Information Center on COVID-19 for the State of Florida announcing the launch of a statewide preregistration system to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for individuals 65 and older and frontline health care workers. At this time Walton County is not active in the new system. Please monitor our website http://walton.floridahealth.gov for updated information on the availability of vaccine and how to register for an appointment as we phase into the new system.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.