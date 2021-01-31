Advertisement

Walton County Health Department to distribute more doses of the Moderna vaccine

More doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available in Walton County this week.
More doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available in Walton County this week.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Florida Department of Health in Walton County has received 600 doses of Moderna Covid 19 vaccine for the week of February 1- 5. You may register for an appointment on Monday, February 1, beginning at 1:00 PM, using the following links.

• For an appointment on Wednesday, February 3, 2021:

o FDOH Walton - Coastal Branch Clinic, Santa Rosa Beach, FL)

 To register for this date: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/138976958825

• For an appointment on Friday, February 5, 2021:

o FDOH Walton - Coastal Branch Clinic, Santa Rosa Beach, FL)

 To register for this date: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/138976533553

o DeFuniak Springs – Location TBD pending weather

 To register for this date: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/138977725117

If you are not able to use the on-line registration, please call 850-892-8392 on Monday, February 1st beginning at 1:00 PM for assistance.

Please note this links will not work until 1:00 p.m. on Monday February 1, 2021.

You may have seen a press release earlier today from the Joint Information Center on COVID-19 for the State of Florida announcing the launch of a statewide preregistration system to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for individuals 65 and older and frontline health care workers. At this time Walton County is not active in the new system. Please monitor our website http://walton.floridahealth.gov for updated information on the availability of vaccine and how to register for an appointment as we phase into the new system.

