Bay County health officials release second dose vaccine appointment details

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) -

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County has received an allotment of COVID-19 vaccines for second doses. Persons who received their first dose from DOH-Bay prior to Jan. 19 will be contacted within five days of the due date on their card provided at their first appointment. If you are not contacted by your due date, please see the schedule below or call (850) 872-4455.

The information below applies only to persons who received their vaccine at the Callaway Arts and Conference Center on Jan. 11. These persons will return for their second dose appointments on Monday, Feb. 8 at the Callaway Arts and Conference Center, 500 Callaway Parkway, Callaway, FL 32404. Appointments are provided in one-hour windows based on the first letter of your last name. Please do not arrive more than 15 minutes early.

If your first dose appointment was…

Jan. 11 at the Callaway Arts and Conference Center

Then your second dose appointment is…

Mon. Feb. 8 at the Callaway Arts and Conference Center, 500 Callaway Parkway, Callaway, FL 32404

If your last name starts with… Then your appointment is at…

A-B... 8 a.m.

C-D... 9 a.m.

E-G... 10 a.m.

H-K... 11 a.m.

L-M... Noon

N-R... 1 p.m.

S-T... 2 p.m.

U-Z... 3 p.m.

IMPORTANT: Persons who received their first dose at DOH-Bay on Jan. 12 or Jan. 14 or at Hiland Park Baptist on Jan. 18 will be contacted directly with details on their second dose appointment. Doses will be provided at DOH-Bay and Hiland Park Baptist. Times will be provided on the phone. Please do not call us unless you do not hear from us by your due date.

Before Your Appointment

You must complete the consent form for the Moderna vaccine again. Please select second dose on page one. Forms are available at Bay.FloridaHealth.gov. You should review the consent form and consult with your healthcare provider before receiving the vaccine. If possible, please print and complete the form and bring it to your appointment.

Please also bring the shot card provided to you at your first appointment. Anyone who has allergic reactions that require an epi-pen should bring it to the appointment. The CDC recommends deferring vaccination if you have received another vaccine in the past 14 days.

COVID-19 Vaccine General Information

The total number of Bay County residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is 13,334 with 9,693 of persons being seniors 65 and older. This means that 73 percent of vaccines have gone to Bay County seniors and 32 percent of Bay County seniors have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The State COVID-19 Vaccine Summary by County is available here.

DOH-Bay will continue to announce appointment availability through text and email alerts. Sign-up for alerts by texting ‘bayhealth’ to 888777 or visiting https://bit.ly/bayhealthalert.

While the COVID-19 vaccine is a monumental step toward getting this disease under control in Florida, the department continues to encourage common-sense precautions against the spread of the virus, including frequent hand washing, wearing face masks, maintaining six feet of social distancing and staying home when sick.