First United Methodist Church had an official grand opening on Sunday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Hurricane Michael hit the area over two years ago, almost everyone was affected. Many churches were heavily destroyed one of them being First United Methodist Church of Panama City. And since then the church has been rebuilding. Sunday the hard work of many could be acknowledged at the Sanctuary Rededication and Official Grand Opening of the church.

”Many people behind the scenes have given so much time and devotion to make it be what it is today,” Former Pastor Steve Rascoe’s wife Jan Rascoe said.

Former Pastor Steve Rascoe, was there for the church through the aftermath of the hurricane and the beginnings of the rebuild. Out of nowhere Rascoe suddenly passed away a month after the hurricane hit, and now over two years later the church came together to rededication a section of the new church in honor of Rascoe.

”He would be saying, it is not about him, its about the lord, he loved serving the lord in ministry we both did, we were just thankful humbled, appreciative of this honor today,” Jan Rascoe said.

Church members say that the events of the day have been the culmination of efforts from so many in the community over the past two years.

”It really does kind of signal the conclusion of all of our renovations our fiscal plan has been restored,” First United Methodist Church Senior Pastor Jeremy Pridgeons said.

Many were at the ceremony including the current pastor, Jeremy Pridgeons who says Sunday was a very special day for him and church members.

”The church has really rallied together and persevered and it created tremendous challenges for everybody and I know so many people are still dealing with those challenges but I think it is a signal of hope,” Pridgeons said.

Pridgeons adds that he hopes the perseverance of the church and the congregation can be an example to those that are still struggling from the hurricane.

