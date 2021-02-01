Former Lynn Haven Mayor and City Attorney facing fewer charges in public corruption case

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and City Attorney Joseph Albritton are now facing fewer charges in their public corruption case. The defendants filed motions with the court addressing four separate issues.

Originally, they were charged with 64 counts. This includes “traditional” wire fraud (Counts 2–28), federal program fraud (Count 29), and honest services wire fraud (Counts 30–62). Additionally, Anderson is charged with making false statements (Count 63), and Albritton is charged with mail fraud (Count 64).

Anderson and Albritton were arrested in August 2020 in connection with an investigation of government corruption after Hurricane Michael by the United States Attorney, Northern District of Florida. The allegations were concerning storm debris cleanup. As of now, their trial is slated for March, but the United States Attorneys are asking for the trial to be pushed back to July.

Of the four issues, Anderson and Albritton address concerns over the indictment, the last concerns discovery, and their right to compel the government to produce reports regarding co-conspirator statements relevant to the allegations against them.

In court documents, Anderson asks to keep the indictment from the jury or have parts of it stricken, claiming some of the statements misstate the law, are inflammatory, prejudicial, and irrelevant. The documents say after reviewing the case, part of the indictment will be reviewed after misstating the role of the mayor in Lynn Haven’s government. While the indictment will not be kept from a jury, the document says, “The court will consider redacting the superseding indictment, declining to submit the superseding indictment to the Jury, or providing additional instructions to the jury,” when it comes to that statement.

The second issue brought by the defendants is Albritton’s motion to dismiss multiplicitous counts. Albritton claims he is facing multiple charges over a single alleged offense. The court granted Albritton’s motion and ordered the government to consolidate the charges.

The third issue brought to the court by Anderson and Albritton was to dismiss counts 29 and 63. Court documents say the defendants say Count 29 fails to incorporate facts included elsewhere in the indictment and that Count 63 fails to allege essential facts. The court dismissed both counts.

The final motion from Anderson and Albritton asks the government to provide information and evidence. The court responded it lacked the power to order the government to turn over certain material, which is evidence used to prosecute a defendant. Court documents did say the government had to comply with defendants though, and some material will be given over that is favorable to the defendant.

