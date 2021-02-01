Jinks Middle School re-opens Coach Richard Post Gymnasium

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local middle school completely lost its gymnasium after it was destroyed in Hurricane Michael two years ago. Monday morning, it celebrated its grand reopening.

Jinks Middle School in Panama City opened the doors to its brand-new Coach Richard Post Gymnasium.

The school has been operating without a gym for more than two years. That means any practices or sporting events involved the school getting a bus to transport students to and from the temporary locations.

Although the rebuilding process takes time, officials are glad that this is one less challenge they will have to face.

“We no longer have those challenges,” Jinks Middle School Principal Blythe Carpenter said. “We’re going to be able to assemble them in their home gym and it’s going to be a facility that I know they’re going to be very proud to show off. I know that I am as principal very proud of the finished product, and I know they will be as well.”

The first Jinks Middle School basketball game will be played in that gym Tuesday afternoon.

