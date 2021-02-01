Advertisement

Love breakfast for dinner? Firehouse Subs is celebrating “National Brinner Week”

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

February 1 through February 7 is dubbed “National Brinner Week”, and Firehouse Subs is celebrating. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello paid one of our area locations a visit to find out more.

Brinner — or eating breakfast for dinner — isn’t a new concept. However, what is new is Firehouse Subs latest twist on a classic of theirs: the Everything Hook & Ladder. Inspired by the classic everything bagel paired with cream cheese, this sub features the same flavors from the chain’s Hook & Ladder but with the addition of an everything bagel-seasoned sub roll with Philadelphia Cream Cheese, according to a company press release.

Officials say the chain is offering rewards members double points on purchases made Monday.

Additionally, they say any sub on the menu can be made an “Everything” by upgrading to an everything bagel seasoned sub roll to any medium sub for $1 more and by adding Philadelphia Cream Cheese for 50 cents.

To find out more, watch Sam’s full interview where she puts the latest sub to the test herself.

