Man tells deputies heroin is just a chocolate laxative, facing multiple charges

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A Crestview man is behind bars after a traffic stop led to the discovery of 26 grams of heroin and oxycodone Saturday.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says authorities stopped Steven Coplen, 29, on Hurlburt Road near Fort Walton Beach when a deputy noticed Coplen had an expired license and registration. Then, a K9 officer alerted on Coplen’s truck.

Deputies found heroin, oxycodone, a plastic bag with methamphetamine residue, a scale, and assorted drug paraphernalia items consistent with narcotics use and distribution within Coplen’s vehicle. When questioned, officials say Coplen told deputies that the heroin was a chocolate laxative and he believed the pills were fake. Deputies say neither was the case.

Coplen was charged with trafficking of heroin, possession of oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a traffic violation.

