Monday Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather words of the day are cold and windy!

We’ve seen sustained wind speeds of 15-25 miles per hour across the Panhandle so far this morning, and they won’t start dying down until later. Temperatures are sitting in the mid 40s, and with the wind the feels like temperatures are hovering in the upper 30s. We won’t get much warmer tomorrow, but more sunshine and less wind are expected for Tuesday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Saturday Evening Forecast