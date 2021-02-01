No one injured in Walton County camper fire

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Monday morning, two campers in Mossy Head caught fire.

Walton County Sheriff’s officials say they received a 911 call around 10:15 a.m. claiming a fire was consuming two campers on Woodlands Boulevard.

Officials say Walton County Fire Rescue, Argyle Volunteer Fire Department, Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, and Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene.

Deputies shut down the road while firefighters battled the fire. Officials say firefighters had it under control in only ten minutes.

The residents of the two campers made it out safely. Officials say the campers were severely damaged.

Officials say the fire started in a burn barrel on the porch of one of the campers. They say the wind caused the flames to quickly spread.

