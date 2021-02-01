Advertisement

No one injured in Walton County camper fire

Two residential campers were severely damaged in the fire.
Two residential campers were severely damaged in the fire.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Monday morning, two campers in Mossy Head caught fire.

Walton County Sheriff’s officials say they received a 911 call around 10:15 a.m. claiming a fire was consuming two campers on Woodlands Boulevard.

Officials say Walton County Fire Rescue, Argyle Volunteer Fire Department, Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, and Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene.

Deputies shut down the road while firefighters battled the fire. Officials say firefighters had it under control in only ten minutes.

The residents of the two campers made it out safely. Officials say the campers were severely damaged.

Officials say the fire started in a burn barrel on the porch of one of the campers. They say the wind caused the flames to quickly spread.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving the wrong way on I-10 near mile...
One injured in I-10 crash Sunday night
Florida launched a statewide website for getting your place in line for a vaccine Friday.
State launches vaccine registration site
Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Teenager arrested in connection with Panama City Beach double homicide
More doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available in Walton County this week.
Walton County Health Department to distribute more doses of the Moderna vaccine
Eastgate Christian Fellowship of Panama City gathered in their parking lot to help distribute...
Local church hosts drive-thru food pantry

Latest News

Robert Shawn Fowler and Robert Keith Gilmore were found dead at a Panama City Beach home they...
Georgia teenager facing more charges in Panama City Beach double homicide
Cold temperatures will continue to move into the panhandle tonight.
Monday Evening Forecast
Cold temperatures will continue to move into the panhandle tonight.
Monday Evening Forecast
The Bay County NAACP kicks off Black History Month activities.
Panama City Mayor proclaims February as Black History Month for the city
The Mexico Beach City Council held a special meeting Monday morning.
Mexico Beach to further improve the city