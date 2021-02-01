Advertisement

One injured in I-10 crash Sunday night

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving the wrong way on I-10 near mile marker 104.(WCAX)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is hurt after a three-vehicle crash along I-10 Sunday night.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck, driven by a Crestview man, 28, was driving the wrong way on I-10 near mile marker 104. The truck, traveling west in the eastbound lanes, hit the left driver’s side of a tractor-trailer.

They say the truck continued to travel after first colliding with the tractor-trailer, hitting a third vehicle in the eastbound lanes.

The pickup truck then hit a concrete bridge rail of County Road 279 overpass, causing it to overturn.

The driver of the pickup truck and the tractor-trailer suffered no injuries. The driver of the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.

