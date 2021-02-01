Advertisement

Panama City Beach hiring seasonal lifeguards ahead of peak beach season

By Antonio Reese
Published: Jan. 31, 2021
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calling all lifeguards!

If you think you have what it takes to answer the call and save lives. Panama City Beach may have just the opportunity for you.

Currently, the beach fire rescue team is accepting applications for open water seasonal lifeguards ahead of their peak beach season.

As the season approaches the demand for potential new candidates is high as the staff looks to hire around a dozen team members.

”We’re approaching the season. We have a guarded beach here that we run from April 1st thru September 30th every year and we get our training in in March. We’ll be holding an academy in March, it will be the 15th thru the 18th. A 40 hour course and you don’t have to know how to rescue people in the Gulf, just gotta be able to swim,” said Wil Spivey, Beach Safety Director of Panama City Beach.

Beach safety director Wil Spivey discusses some of the requirements and what can be expected during tryouts.

”We’re doing a tryout on February 13th over at Frank Brown Park at 1:30 in the afternoon. It will be a timed mile run, 500 meter swim. Have to be a minimum of 18. However, we do have opportunities for 15-year-olds over at the aquatic center, which is a good starting place as well,” said Spivey.

Those interested in applying can reach out to Beach Safety Director Wil Spivey by e-mail at wil.spivey@pcbfl.gov.

