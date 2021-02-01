Advertisement

Part of County Road 30A closed for water main repairs

Repairs are being made to Eastern Lake Bridge.
Repairs are being made to Eastern Lake Bridge.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Early Sunday morning, regional utilities crews responded to a water main break that compromised the eastern lake bridge.

Walton County public works officials said that County Road 30A from east of Seagrove will be closed until at least Monday morning.

Public works director Chance Powell said, they are redirecting everyone off of the road.

“Our hope is that they can get the material needed to backfill tomorrow (Monday) morning and hopefully have it opened up by the end of the day tomorrow, but if that doesn’t happen then it’ll be into Tuesday, but we think this will be opened up by the end of the day tomorrow,” said Powell.

To avoid getting stuck on 30A, you might want to consider taking Highway 98 between Watersound Parkway and County Road 395.

