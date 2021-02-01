Pursuit leads to arrest of Daytona Beach man in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Daytona Beach man Saturday, January 30th, after a chase.

Deputies say they were patroling the area of Sandridge Church Road and Butler Road when one saw a Ford truck fail to stop at a stop sign. They say when the deputy tried to pull over the truck, the driver, John Coty Drew, did not comply.

The deputy began to pursuit Drew. Deputies say Drew repeatedly slammed on his brakes, trying to get the deputy to crash into him. The deputy followed Drew onto Highway 69, Head Pond Road, and Bateau Pond Road.

The deputy says smoke and flames started coming from Drew’s vehicle. They say Drew eventually jumped from his vehicle, causing it to crash into the Dellwood Dollar General building.

Drew was arrested and charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest without violence, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Deputies confirm the vehicle was stolen out of Bay County.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.