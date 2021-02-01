Advertisement

Rise in catalytic converter thefts in Jackson County

Officials need help identifying these two suspects.
Officials need help identifying these two suspects.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s officials say they’ve seen a large number of catalytic converter thefts throughout the county.

They say the suspects gain access to properties and remove the vehicle parts.

The photograph seen above is a picture of possible suspects from recent thefts.

Officials are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects.

You can help by contacting JCSO at 850-482-9624 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000. You may make a tip anonymously.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving the wrong way on I-10 near mile...
One injured in I-10 crash Sunday night
Florida launched a statewide website for getting your place in line for a vaccine Friday.
State launches vaccine registration site
Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Teenager arrested in connection with Panama City Beach double homicide
More doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available in Walton County this week.
Walton County Health Department to distribute more doses of the Moderna vaccine
Eastgate Christian Fellowship of Panama City gathered in their parking lot to help distribute...
Local church hosts drive-thru food pantry

Latest News

Robert Shawn Fowler and Robert Keith Gilmore were found dead at a Panama City Beach home they...
Georgia teenager facing more charges in Panama City Beach double homicide
Cold temperatures will continue to move into the panhandle tonight.
Monday Evening Forecast
Cold temperatures will continue to move into the panhandle tonight.
Monday Evening Forecast
The Bay County NAACP kicks off Black History Month activities.
Panama City Mayor proclaims February as Black History Month for the city
The Mexico Beach City Council held a special meeting Monday morning.
Mexico Beach to further improve the city