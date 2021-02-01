Rise in catalytic converter thefts in Jackson County
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s officials say they’ve seen a large number of catalytic converter thefts throughout the county.
They say the suspects gain access to properties and remove the vehicle parts.
The photograph seen above is a picture of possible suspects from recent thefts.
Officials are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects.
You can help by contacting JCSO at 850-482-9624 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000. You may make a tip anonymously.
