Rise in catalytic converter thefts in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s officials say they’ve seen a large number of catalytic converter thefts throughout the county.

They say the suspects gain access to properties and remove the vehicle parts.

The photograph seen above is a picture of possible suspects from recent thefts.

Officials are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects.

You can help by contacting JCSO at 850-482-9624 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000. You may make a tip anonymously.

