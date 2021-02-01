Advertisement

This week’s Golden Apple Winner Award is ...

Rachel Harrison and her 1st Grade class.
Rachel Harrison and her 1st Grade class.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Rachel Harrison from Lynn Haven Elementary School.

Ms. Harrison is a first-grade teacher who takes pride in expanding the minds of the children in her classes. She is aware that children just starting school need extra help to develop confidence. This is especially true for students that are attending classes in a remote setting.

Her focus is on developing their desire to learn and ultimately use those skills to further their education. One of this year’s challenges has been dealing with the pandemic, but the students have taken wearing masks in stride.

“I’m really ‚really touched and moved that I received this award. I love teaching and I love my kids, they’re my babies and I love what I do,” said Golden Apple Award Winner, Rachel Harrison.

Of all her teaching assignments over the past twelve years, she likes teaching first grade the best.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida launched a statewide website for getting your place in line for a vaccine Friday.
State launches vaccine registration site
Eastgate Christian Fellowship of Panama City gathered in their parking lot to help distribute...
Local church hosts drive-thru food pantry
Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Teenager arrested in connection with Panama City Beach double homicide
More doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available in Walton County this week.
Walton County Health Department to distribute more doses of the Moderna vaccine
Several spring events in Panama City Beach have been moved or canceled as a result of the...
Spring events postponed or canceled for 2021 impact tourism

Latest News

Brinner at Firehouse Subs
Love breakfast for dinner? Firehouse Subs is celebrating “National Brinner Week”
National Brinner Week at Firehouse Subs
National Brinner week at Firehouse Subs
29-year-old Steven Coplen was charged with trafficking of heroin, possession of oxycodone,...
Man tells deputies heroin is just a chocolate laxative, facing multiple charges
The church had an official grand opening and rededication ceremony on Sunday
First United Methodist Church had an official grand opening on Sunday