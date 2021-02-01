This week’s Golden Apple Winner Award is ...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Rachel Harrison from Lynn Haven Elementary School.

Ms. Harrison is a first-grade teacher who takes pride in expanding the minds of the children in her classes. She is aware that children just starting school need extra help to develop confidence. This is especially true for students that are attending classes in a remote setting.

Her focus is on developing their desire to learn and ultimately use those skills to further their education. One of this year’s challenges has been dealing with the pandemic, but the students have taken wearing masks in stride.

“I’m really ‚really touched and moved that I received this award. I love teaching and I love my kids, they’re my babies and I love what I do,” said Golden Apple Award Winner, Rachel Harrison.

Of all her teaching assignments over the past twelve years, she likes teaching first grade the best.

